News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-US equity funds see outflows for fifth successive week

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 01, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew from U.S. equity funds for a fifth consecutive week in the seven days to Aug. 30, driven by investor risk aversion amid upcoming reports on inflation and non-farm payrolls.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors pulled a net $4.54 billion from U.S. equity funds. However, the outflow was less than the $11.39 billion net disposals a week ago.

The Commerce Department's report on Thursday, meanwhile, assuaged some concerns, revealing that the PCE price index, which the Fed tracks closely for its inflation target, rose by 3.3% year-on-year in July, meeting expectations.

Investors exited about $2.4 billion worth of equity value funds in their biggest weekly net selling since May 10. Growth funds also booked about $1.68 billion worth of outflows.

U.S. equity sector funds still obtained $484 million in inflows, thanks to significant purchases in metals & mining and tech sectors that drew about $410 million and $329 million, respectively.

U.S. investors, meanwhile, sought safer money market and government bond funds as they drew a net $7.29 billion and $518 million, respectively, in inflows.

U.S. bond funds, however, witnessed a combined net outflow of about $1.26 billion, with short/intermediate investment-grade, inflation-protected, and general domestic taxable fixed income funds losing about $1.89 billion, $1.13 billion, and $530 million, respectively, in net selling.

High-yield bond funds, however, received $1.22 billion in their first weekly inflow since July 19.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. growth and value funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3OJ1DlS

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru in Bengaluru;)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.