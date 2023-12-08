News & Insights

GRAPHIC-US equity funds see outflows as investors eye economic data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 08, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds witnessed outflows for a second straight week in the seven days to Dec. 6 on some investor caution ahead of economic data which could provide more insights about the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Investors exited a net $577 million worth of U.S. equity funds during the period, although this was substantially less than the $3.26 billion worth of net selling in the previous seven days.

The non-farm payrolls report for November is set to test whether recent market optimism on lower rates is premature.

Some analysts forecast a so-called Santa Claus rally, anticipating an equity rebound from a projected mid-December low, often driven by tax loss harvesting where investors sell underperforming stocks for tax benefits.

Large-cap equity funds reported their first weekly outflow in seven weeks, totalling $450 million. Mid-cap funds had outflows of $1.03 billion, while small and multi-cap funds saw net buying of $1.2 billion and $651 million respectively.

U.S. equity sector funds still received about $2.89 billion worth of inflows with financials, real-estate, and communication services securing $1.32 billion, $884 million and $550 million, respectively.

Investors, meanwhile, continued accumulating money market funds for a seventh straight week as they poured roughly $54.58 billion into these funds.

Elsewhere, investors pulled out $2.56 billion from U.S. bond funds, extending net selling into a third successive week.

They sold U.S. short/intermediate government & treasury, and general domestic taxable fixed income funds of $3.94 billion and $1.51 billion respectively, while securing high yield, and short/intermediate investment-grade funds of $1.93 billion and $572 million, respectively.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
