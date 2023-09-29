News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-US equity funds see biggest weekly outflow in three months

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

September 29, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds witnessed robust outflows in the seven days to Sept. 27 on worries about a potential extension of the Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary policy and a renewed surge in Treasury yields.

According to LSEG data, U.S. equity funds suffered outflows of a net $11.69 billion, the biggest of any week since June 21.

Investors were concerned about U.S. borrowing costs as remarks from several Fed officials reaffirmed a longer period of tighter policy to tame inflation.

The central bank held interest rates unchanged last week but flagged the potential for an additional rate hike and fewer cuts next year.

A surge in Treasury yields also hit stocks. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 4.688% this week, the highest level since October 2007.

Equity value funds observed $4.37 billion worth of outflows, the most since December 2022. Meanwhile, growth funds witnessed about $1.95 billion worth of net outgo.

Among sectoral funds, the financials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors logged net withdrawals of $767 million, $683 million and $605 million respectively.

Meanwhile, investors pulled out a net $3.49 billion from U.S. bond funds in their most significant weekly net selling since Dec. 28 last year.

U.S taxable bond funds witnessed $2.27 billion worth of net selling, while net withdrawal from municipal bond funds stood at $1.42 billion.

Investors offloaded high-yield bond funds of a net $2.6 billion in their biggest weekly net disposal since Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds attracted a marginal $725 million in inflows during the week after facing $9.61 billion worth of outflows in the previous week.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. growth and value funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3OJ1DlS

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.