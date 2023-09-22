GRAPHIC-US equity funds see biggest weekly outflow in four weeks

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds suffered substantial outflows in the seven days to Sept. 20, hit by worries that the Federal Reserve would potentially extend the duration of its restrictive monetary policy.

According to LSEG data, investors pulled out a net $6.64 billion from U.S. equity funds in their biggest weekly net selling since Aug. 23.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but flagged the potential for an additional rate hike this year and fewer reductions next year.

Equity growth funds witnessed $2.41 billion of outflows, in stark contrast to $3.88 billion in net purchases a week ago. Investors also liquidated $1.26 billion worth of equity value funds.

Among sectors, financials, healthcare, and tech suffered net disposals to the tune of $1.51 billion, $388 million, and $357 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds received $1.3 billion, the highest weekly net inflow since July 26.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds obtained $1.29 billion, the biggest amount in five weeks. Investors also poured $645 million and $405 million respectively into short/intermediate investment-grade, and short/intermediate government & treasury funds.

High yield bond funds, however, suffered the most significant weekly outflow in four weeks, amounting to $583 million.

Meanwhile, investors exited about $9.68 billion of U.S. money market funds after three weekly net purchases in a row.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

