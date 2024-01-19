GRAPHIC-US equity funds see big outflows on rate-cut uncertainty, earnings caution

By segment, U.S. multi-cap funds led outflows as investors withdrew a net $4.26 billion out of these funds. Large-, mid-, and small-cap funds also suffered $1.84 billion, $1.63 billion and $418 million worth of net selling, respectively.

Among sector funds, investors sold consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare funds of $280 million, $232 million, and $153 million, respectively. The tech sector, however, received about $371 million worth of inflows.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds remained in demand for a fourth successive week as investors poured in a net $6.56 million into the funds.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds received about $3.28 billion during the week after around $5.22 billion worth of net purchases in the previous week. Investors also purchased high yield, and municipal debt funds of about $1.08 billion and $897 million, respectively.

U.S. money market funds, meanwhile, witnessed $22.83 billion worth of net selling, the first weekly outflow in four weeks.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.