GRAPHIC-US equity funds record biggest weekly outflow in seven weeks

By sector, materials, financials and tech saw net sales of $891 million, $554 million and $524 million, respectively. Meanwhile, healthcare funds received $1.39 billion, the most in a week since March 2022.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds and government bond funds attracted $40.88 billion and $4.48 billion, respectively, as investors hunted for safety.

On a combined net basis, U.S. bond funds received $3.99 billion in inflows, compared with about $938 million of outflow in the previous week.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income and short/intermediate investment-grade funds received about $800 million each in inflows. On the other hand, high yield and loan participation funds saw net sales of $565 million and $419 million, respectively.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathyin Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

