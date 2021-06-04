US Markets

GRAPHIC-U.S. investors shun equity funds on inflation worries -Lipper

Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S equity funds faced outflows in the week to June 2, on concerns over rising inflation and the prospect of an earlier withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's stimulus support.

Investors sold a net $3.59 billion worth of U.S. equity funds in the week, compared with inflows worth $6.8 billion in the previous week.

Investors sold a net $7.42 billion in growth stocks, which was the biggest in five weeks. However, value stocks lured an inflow of $2 billion in the week, the data showed.

Among sector funds, healthcare and tech sector funds faced outflows of about $800 million each, while financial sector funds had an inflow of $2.55 billion, which was the biggest in 14 weeks.

On the other hand, U.S. money market funds had an inflow of $6 billion, as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data for clues to the Fed's plans for policy in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, investors purchased a net $8.1 billion in U.S. bond funds, the biggest in four weeks. U.S. taxable bond funds had an inflow of $7.57 billion, while U.S. municipal bond funds attracted $1.37 billion.

Inflation-protected bond funds also received inflows of $923 million, seeing the fifth straight week of buying.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

