US Markets
SPX

GRAPHIC-U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in over five weeks

Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

December 02, 2022 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds logged big outflows in the week to November 30 as investors booked profit after concerns over economic growth resurfaced due to protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies.

Investors were also cautious about the tech sector amid a hit to iPhone production in China.

According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds saw outflows of $17.37 billion, the biggest amount for a week since June 15.

Data showed the S&P 500 .SPX, Nasdaq Composite .IXIC and Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI all recorded two straight months of gains through November.

U.S. equity growth and value funds both witnessed outflows for a second straight week, with disposals amounting to $6.8 billion and $1.76 billion, respectively.

By sector, investors exited tech, financials, and real estate funds worth $647 million, $231 million and $219 million, respectively.

Data for U.S. bond funds showed investors withdrew $10.41 billion in a fourth straight week of net selling.

U.S. investors sold taxable bond funds of $8.91 billion, marking a third straight week of outflow, while exiting $288 million out of municipal bond funds.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds recorded outflows of $6.38 billion, the biggest for a week since at least Jan. 2021, while short/intermediate investment-grade, and high yield funds had net selling of $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, safer U.S. money market funds received $26.95 billion, the biggest amount in four weeks, and government bond fund attracted $738 million.

Fund flows: US equities, bonds and money market fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uj7pPz

Fund flows: US growth and value fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EWzTU7

Fund flows: US equity sector fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VFKdGO

Fund flows: US bond fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Vs1tQg

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru;)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.