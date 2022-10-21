GRAPHIC-U.S. equity funds lure inflows on earnings optimism

US Markets
U.S. equity funds saw money inflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Oct. 19, as strong third-quarter earnings calmed investor fears that rising interest rates would hit corporate profits substantially.

By sector, tech and financials obtained inflows worth $769 million and $595 million, respectively, after outflows in the previous week.

Meanwhile, bond funds saw a fifth straight week of net selling, as investors withdrew a net $4.16 billion.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade and loan participation funds recorded disposals worth $4.16 billion and $896 million, respectively, but safer government bond funds had an eighth weekly inflow, amounting to $4.52 billion.

Money market funds had $5.85 billion of weekly outflows after $5.88 billion in inflows a week ago.

