GRAPHIC-U.S. equity funds lure inflows on earnings optimism

By sector, tech and financials obtained inflows worth $769 million and $595 million, respectively, after outflows in the previous week.

Meanwhile, bond funds saw a fifth straight week of net selling, as investors withdrew a net $4.16 billion.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade and loan participation funds recorded disposals worth $4.16 billion and $896 million, respectively, but safer government bond funds had an eighth weekly inflow, amounting to $4.52 billion.

Money market funds had $5.85 billion of weekly outflows after $5.88 billion in inflows a week ago.

Fund flows: US equities, bonds and money market fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VJU9jn

Fund flows: US equity sector fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yZ34ni

Fund flows: US bond fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3THfuZa

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.