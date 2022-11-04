GRAPHIC-U.S. equity funds lure inflows for third straight week

By sector, health care, tech and consumer staples funds obtained inflows worth $630 million, $478 million and $393 million respectively.

However, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the interest rates by 75 basis points and said the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Meanwhile, outflows from bond funds stood at just $14 million, a seven-week low.

Investors purchased U.S. high yield bond funds of $5.07 billion, which was their biggest weekly net buying since August 2020, but government bond funds witnessed $1.75 billion worth of withdrawals after luring inflows for nine straight weeks.

Money market funds drew $46.64 billion in inflow after posting two weeks of outflows in a row.

