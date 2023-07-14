GRAPHIC-U.S. bond funds receive inflows for second successive week

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted money inflows for a second consecutive week in the seven days ended July 12, on diminishing investor fears over higher inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in hiking interest rates.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors acquired $2.9 billion worth of U.S. bond funds, with U.S. government bond funds receiving a bulk of it.

On the other hand, high-yield and loan participation funds saw outflows worth $495 million and $217 million respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity funds received a net $120 million in inflows during the week, compared with purchases of $4.4 billion a week ago.

Among sector funds, consumer staples drew a net $293 million while tech received $1.5 billion, the biggest inflow in four weeks. Meanwhile, healthcare lost $691 million in outflows, the most in three weeks.

Investors also withdrew $26.55 billion from U.S. money-market funds during the week, after having secured $31.9 billion worth of funds, in the week before.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathyin Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

