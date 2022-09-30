US Markets

GRAPHIC-U.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in three months

U.S. bond funds witnessed massive outflows in the week to Sept. 28 as investors girded for further rates hikes from the Federal Reserve to control stubborn inflation.

Investors withdrew a net $9.08 billion out of U.S. bond funds, marking their biggest weekly net selling since June 22, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR, which move inversely to prices, briefly jumped to 4.019% on Wednesday, the highest since Oct. 2008.

Outflows from U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade and high-yield bond funds surged to $6.28 billion and $3.2 billion respectively from $3.59 billion and $1.81 billion in the previous week.

Government bond funds however, received $6.92 billion, marking their biggest weekly inflow since May 18.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity funds witnessed disposals of $4.86 billion after a weekly net purchase worth $3.99 billion.

Growth and value were both out of favour with net outflows of $4.28 billion and $2.04 billion respectively.

Among sector specific funds, industrials, healthcare and financials suffered net selling of $740 million, $632 million and $529 million respectively.

Meanwhile, safer money market funds obtained a net $3.74 billion in a second straight week of net buying.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

