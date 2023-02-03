US Markets

GRAPHIC-U.S. bond funds gain inflows for fourth week in a row

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2023 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds drew money inflows for a fourth straight week in the seven days to Feb. 1, on hopes of slowing rate hikes, with its economy grappling against a slowdown.

Refinitiv Lipper data showed investors purchased a net $197 million worth of U.S. bond funds, although a big drop from the previous week's $4.84 billion worth of net purchases.

The Fed lifted its key overnight lending rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% in a widely expected move on Wednesday, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to strike a more dovish tone in a press conference.

Investors purchased $438 million worth of municipal bond funds, but U.S. taxable bond funds witnessed $252 million worth of outflow, the first weekly net selling in five weeks.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds received $2.81 billion worth of inflows, the biggest amount in three weeks, while U.S. emerging markets debt funds had $273 million worth of net buying.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity funds' outflows cooled to an 11-week low of $483 million amid $584 million worth of net purchases in small-cap funds. However, large- and mid-cap funds had outflows of $3.67 billion and $206 million, respectively.

Investors sold tech and real estate sector funds of $261 million and $248 million, respectively, but energy funds drew $436 million worth of inflows.

Meanwhile, money market funds attracted $122 million, marking a second straight week of inflow.

Fund flows: US equities, bonds and money market fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jrjrED

Fund flows: US bond fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JA4Ph1

Fund flows: US equity sector fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/40uTNPZ

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ben Dangerfield)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.