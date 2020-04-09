GRAPHIC - Treasury/Bunds O/I diverge from Gilt, BoE/DMO combo helps

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The virus crisis has had a broad impact to both financial markets and economies. While the focus has shifted to monetary policy support for what is a big task for fiscal policy there has also been an attempt by central banks to return market functioning to normality. Many market segments have been broken impaired and still show signs of a lack of market liquidity/depth.

One of the aspects of the market we have been keeping a close eye on is open interest on major bond futures as well as the VIX. The story here had been about a reduced participation, but it seems that signs of life have returned to the gilt futures although Treasuries, Bund and VIX futures remain in the doldrums.

Open interest on the first two monthly contracts on 10y gilt futures have returned to their recent 'normal' range. In contrast open interest on 10y Treasury and 10y Bund futures (first two months) as well as the VIX futures contracts (first eight monthly contracts) remain close to their 2016/2017 lows -- look at the four charts below.

If we had to explain the above divergence in open interest then it is likely related to the BoE/DMO being early in revealing the interplay between issuance/QE. The DMO this month is looking to issue an upsized £45bn of gilts with the BoE likely to have bought £60bn also this month (see "COMMENT: BoE - QE leaves gilts supply at a net negative"; . In contrast while the Fed and ECB have fired their respective QE bazookas the schedule for US Treasury issuance is uncertain and the Eurozone is still squabbling over coronabonds/joint issuance. /kl

