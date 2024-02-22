GRAPHIC-Tin's prospects strong as buoyant tech demand meets knotty supply chain

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Booming semiconductor and technology sales are set to underpin tin prices in coming months, with export kinks in Indonesia and mine stoppages in Myanmar clouding the outlook for supply.

Benchmark tin CMSN3 on the London Metal Exchange is the second best performing base metal on the exchange so far this year, gaining 2.7% and touching a six-month high of $27,665 a metric ton on Feb. 13.

In contrast, the index .LMEX of six LME metals has shed 1.9% as investors worried about demand in top metals consumer China, whose economy has been hit by a troubled property sector.

"Tin is in a unique position among the base metals of having limited direct exposure to the property market in China, but high exposure to fast-growing technology-related sectors," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

About half of tin is consumed in the form of solder, with electronics a major consumer, and solar panels and electric vehicles also growth areas.

Global semiconductor sales recovered during the second half of 2023, and surging use in artificial intelligence (AI) and a steady rise in automotive chip demand will help propel a further rebound this year, the Semiconductor Industry Association said.

The market is also still facing considerable uncertainty around the outlook for Indonesian supply, Macquarie said in a note.

Tin shipments from the world's largest exporter slumped 99% in January as miners faced delays in getting permits.

Supply from major producer Myanmar is also unclear after authorities in the self-administered Wa region suspended all work at mines in areas it controls in August last year.

They authorised a partial resumption of mining in early January, but "significant obstacles remain", according to the International Tin Association.

If those supply issues are resolved, it could remove some support from the market. If they persist, however, it will remain tight.

The global tin market is due to swing to a deficit of 5,000 tons in 2024 from a surplus of 6,000 tons last year, while LME prices are due to average $28,500 in 2024, Macquarie forecasts.

Tin inventories have climbed from low levels on the Shanghai Futures Exchange in 2022 and on the LME in 2023, with the combined levels largely steady in recent months as gains in one offset losses in the other.

