GRAPHIC-Tech rally, AI excitement drive strong inflows into global equity funds

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

March 01, 2024 — 04:59 am EST

Written by region, Asian funds lead inflows, drawing in a net for Reuters ->

By region, Asian funds lead inflows, drawing in a net $3.56 billion, the biggest weekly net purchase in four weeks. European and U.S. funds also drew about $2.52 billion and $196 million, respectively.

Investors maintained focus on the technology sector, pouring in $1.35 billion for a seventh consecutive week of net buying. Other sectors, such as industrials and metals and mining, also saw positive inflows, with net purchases of $245 million and $219 million, respectively.

In the bond market, global bond funds continued to attract investors for the 10th consecutive week, drawing in $9.78 billion.

Government bond funds saw a fifth week of net inflows, amounting to roughly $1.79 billion. Medium-term USD bond funds and high yield funds also garnered significant interest, with inflows of $2.45 billion and $709 million respectively.

Money market funds saw their first weekly net purchase in three weeks, totalling about $27.17 billion.

Among commodities, precious metal funds suffered outflows for a ninth successive week, amounting to $767 million on a net basis. Energy funds also had about $107 million worth of net selling.

Data on 29,702 emerging market funds showed equity funds received a net $506 million, the biggest amount in a week since Dec. 27, 2023. Bond funds lost $328 million in a third consecutive week of net selling.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

