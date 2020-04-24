GRAPHIC-Tech & healthcare tighten grip on world stock markets

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Julien Ponthus

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The technology and healthcare sectors have tightened their grip on global stock markets since the coronavirus shock knocked world shares from February's record highs.

While banks, airlines and oil majors have been dumped by investors and the value of their shares has plummeted, sectors including the likes of pharma giant Roche ROG.S and the U.S. tech heavyweights now account for 42.8% of world stocks - more than twice that of energy and financial shares.

Healthcare and technology stocks globally have been resilient to the ongoing virus shock, with investors pumping $4.9 billion into those sectors in the last week, according to BofA Research.

Facebook FB.O, Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O weigh a whopping 8.7% of global equity markets.

1/HEALTHY TECH IS IMMUNE TO SHOCK

2/FAAAM'OUS FIVE

Never before has the overall weight of the top five S&P 500 .SPX stocks been as high as now, with these five companies making up more than 20% of the index's 500 constituents.

3/NASDAQ'S DOMINANCE

The Nasdaq, home to some of the biggest U.S. tech names, is now worth about twice as much as all Asian shares excluding Japan.

Part of the explanation of why healthcare and tech stocks' are ruling supreme over trading floors is their resilience during the COVID-19 crisis.

World Healthcare stocks are down only 4.8% from their February highs while the tech sector, down 15%, has outperformed the 19.5% loss of the broader market.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

