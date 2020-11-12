GRAPHIC-Tantalite price recovery to remain elusive until aerospace revives

By Sumita Layek

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Slumping demand from aerospace firms has pushed tantalite prices to 10-year lows, and until this sector recovers or the rollout of 5G technology accelerates, a recovery is unlikely.

Tantalite is the raw material for tantalum metal, valued for its anti-corrosive and heat resistant properties. It is used to make alloys for aeroplanes and electronic components such as capacitors used for 5G infrastructure.

Tantalite TANT-LON prices, at around $50 a lb, are at their lowest since June 2010 and down about 24% since hitting a 2020 high at $66 a lb in June, when expectations for a faster-paced 5G roll-out were high.

COVID-19 lockdowns and global travel bans have meant airlines have deferred or cancelled plane deliveries and maintenance, leading to large losses for tantalite demand, reinforced by a slowdown in sales of 5G mobile phones.

"A recovery in the commercial airlines sector or a proper rollout of 5G would help prices move higher," said Candida Owens, chief executive of CONDOR Minerals Bolivia, adding the earliest that could happen was the second quarter of 2021. "Maybe."

Capacitors and alloys account for 36% and 17% of tantalum demand respectively, according to CRU Senior Consultant Willis Thomas, who estimates demand will fall more than 5% this year to 2,254 tonnes.

"Slow demand in a market that is slightly oversupplied has allowed the price to fall," Thomas said.

Most of the world's tantalum supply comes from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa, while another large chunk comes from recycling.

Tantalum is also a byproduct of Australian lithium mining, which contributed to higher supplies and lower prices when it started to build about two years ago.

Those supplies will rise further as lithium output ramps up for the electric vehicle supply chain.

"Both supply and demand are expected to see recovery in 2021," said Suzanne Shaw, deputy manager for industrial minerals and chemicals at Roskill.

"The future of tantalum prices will once again depend on the ramp-up of Australia by-product and the release of this material into the market."

