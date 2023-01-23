GRAPHIC-Take Five: Staring at the ceiling

US Markets
 (Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
       Jan 20 (Reuters) - The world's largest economy hitting
its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the
biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to
report results.
    Global business activity data will provide the latest
insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's
FTSE flirts with record highs and Japan, New Zealand and
Australia release inflation numbers.
    Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo, Lewis Krauskopf and Ira Iosebashvili in New
York, and Naomi Rovnick and Alun John in London.
    1/HITTING THE CEILING
    The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit
amid a spat between the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives and President Joe Biden's Democrats over raising
the country’s debt ceiling - a standoff that could lead to a
fiscal crisis, or at worst a default within months. 
    Immediate fallout might be limited, but risks will emerge
closer to June, when the government approaches the date beyond
which the Treasury will likely have exhausted emergency
manoeuvres to stave off default.
    Legislative fights over the limit this last decade have
largely been resolved before they hurt markets. But a lengthy
standoff in 2011 prompted S&P to downgrade the U.S. credit
rating for the first time.
    U.S. credit default swaps - an instrument used to insure
against default - have hit decade highs in recent days. 
    2/ THE BOTTOM LINE
    Results from the megacap tech and growth companies will test
the nascent new year's rebound in tech shares.
    Microsoft , the second biggest U.S. company by
market value, reports on Tuesday followed by Elon Musk's Tesla
 on Wednesday - and that's just the warm up for Apple,
the top U.S. firm and Google-parent Alphabet the week after. All
told, companies worth more than half the S&P 500's market value
are reporting results over the next two weeks.
    Earnings season has had a tepid start. S&P 500 companies are
expected to post an overall 2.6% drop in Q4 earnings versus the
year-ago period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
    Other market-moving catalysts could come from economic data,
including new home sales on Thursday and the personal
consumption expenditures index on Friday.
    3/SUNNIER SKIES OR FALSE DAWNS?     
    Could this be the end of bear market rallies? Global stocks
remain nearly 20% below their January 2022 record high. But
MSCI's global share index is also on its longest winning streak
since the depths of the bear market last October, as traders bet
on economic conditions improving. 
    All eyes will be on purchasing managers indexes summarising
executives' views of the business climate, to see if the global
economy really is heading somewhere less gloomy.
    The JPMorgan Global Composite PMI in December lingered below
the 50 benchmark separating expansion from contraction. It was
also, at 48.2, a few ticks above November's 29-month low. 
    Stock markets can predict the global PMI levels, tending to
bounce ahead of a sustainable rise of the index. Improvements in
PMI readings from developed economies will likely increase risk
appetite. Another downturn may cause the bears to roar again.  
    4/INFLATION VS DOVES 
    The Bank of Japan just sent a strong signal to the bond
market: stop betting that the end of stimulus is near.
    But data could fuel market speculation. Inflation renewed a
more than four-decade high nationwide last month, and double the
BOJ's 2% target. January figures for Tokyo could push even
higher when they're released on Jan. 27.
    While Japanese government bond yields remain subdued
following the BOJ's unanimous decision to keep the status quo on
Wednesday, currency markets tell a different story. The yen
retraced most of its big, knee-jerk drop on the same day of the
decision, and is hovering near seven-month highs.
    On Wednesday, watch out for Australian and New Zealand
inflation data as well, with the RBNZ pondering how much more to
tighten, and the RBA wondering whether it's time to pause.
    5/LONDON CALLING 
    London's bluechip FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> is poised to launch
a new attempt to scale an all-time high in days to come.
    The rally is a sign, at least in part, that the so-called
"moron premium" which weighed on British assets after the
political turmoil of autumn 2022 is easing. 
    That's not the only thing helping the index outperform peers
- its heavy weighting of miners and other commodity-focused
stocks has received a boost from China's reopening. 
    The fact it is only just about to match its May 2018 record
reflects the FTSE's weakness in recent years: The S&P 500 <.SPX>
hit its record top in January 2022 and is currently 40% above
May 2018 levels. 
    British public sector borrowing numbers, producer price
inflation and PMI data are all due as well ahead of a Bank of
England meeting the following week.
    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Staring at the ceiling    https://tmsnrt.rs/3iUNKTR
Looming U.S. earnings recession    https://tmsnrt.rs/3krofKz
Last of the bear market rallies?    https://tmsnrt.rs/3Xtcn9l
Japan's core CPI inflation at 41-year high    https://tmsnrt.rs/3koq2zP
Underperforming FTSE slowly catches up    https://tmsnrt.rs/3Y0K1TZ
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Karin Strohecker; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur;
editing by Dhara Ranainsghe and Toby Chopra)
 ((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters
Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

