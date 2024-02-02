News & Insights

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Enter the Dragon

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 02, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

       Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Chinese Year of the Dragon is
around the corner, but the world's second largest economy is
anything but roaring right now, while tough talk from central
bankers has made investors less confident about imminent relief
from lower interest rates.
    Optimism is still running high in markets, but a degree of
caution means bonds may be gearing up for a strong month, even
in a bumper earnings season for stocks.
    Here's a look at the week ahead in world markets from Rae
Wee in Singapore, Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Dhara
Ranasinghe, Karin Strohecker and Amanda Cooper in London.

    1/TOPSY TURVY
    If stocks outshone bonds in January, the reverse may be true
for February.
    Dashed hopes of an early U.S. rate cut and a fresh slide in
U.S. regional bank stocks -- reviving memories of the March
banking crisis -- has suddenly cast a pall over stocks. Yes,
world equity markets ended last month higher, but note the S&P
500 on Wednesday - and post-Fed meeting - closed with its
steepest daily loss since Sept. 21.
    Government bond markets, where yields ended January mostly
higher, have been boosted by the safety bid and growing signs
that big economies - think U.S. ADP employment index, euro zone
and China factory activity - are weakening. 
    This should set the tone for the week ahead, with
central-bank talk in focus. And the decoupling of bonds and
stocks that began at the start of 2024 should continue. 
     
    2/THE DISINFLATION DRAGON
    Chinese inflation data on Thursday will be the next test of
the health of its economy, which is plagued by persistently weak
demand, a beleaguered property sector and fragile investor
sentiment.
    January's producer and consumer price inflation figures are
likely to underscore the country's struggling recovery, though
the bigger question will be whether deflationary pressures have
intensified.
    Chinese markets have already had a brutal start to the year.
The blue-chip index <.CSI300> ended January down 6%, marking a
record six-month losing streak.
    Beijing's recent support measures seemed to have reassured
investors for now and the expectation for further stimulus has
driven the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond yield to a
two-decade low.
    As the Year of the Dragon looms, some are hoping the buzz of
the annual travel rush might be a shot in the arm for animal
spirits to come roaring - or creeping - back.  
    
    3/EARNINGS SPOTLIGHT
    Another big week of U.S. corporate results will help
determine if the rally that has taken stocks to record highs can
keep going.
    While most of the big tech head-liners have already reported
for this period, the coming days still bring a huge batch of S&P
500 companies giving quarterly updates, including Eli Lilly
, Walt Disney , ConocoPhillips  and PepsiCo
.
    S&P 500 companies are on pace to have increased
fourth-quarter earnings by 6.1% year-on-year, according to LSEG
data as of Jan 31. So far, 80% have reported earnings above
expectations, compared with the 76% average beat rate of the
past four quarters.
    Investors will be paying attention to any insight companies
give about 2024, with earnings expected to grow faster than in
2023. 
    
    4/IDEAL HOMES
    The UK has kept calm and avoided recession. Inflation is
falling, wages are holding up and borrowing rates are starting
to ease. Coming days bring data on how consumers are spending
their money, with new car sales and mortgage rates, but also
property prices and activity. 
    If there is one thing the Brits love, it is their homes.
Some of the biggest builders report earnings, including Barratt
, Redrow  and Bellway . 
    Last quarter, major builders issued fairly dire warnings
about 2024. Yet there could be a glimmer of hope. A measure of
home affordability fell late in 2023 to its lowest since 2015 in
real terms, according to home loans provider Halifax. Bank of
England January data showed British lenders approved the most
mortgages since June, while mortgage rates fell for the first
time in over three years.
        
  
    5/BIG VOTES, SMALL CHANGES
    The 2024 election cycle cranks up a gear, with some of the
world's most populous nations heading to the polls.    
    Pakistan's general election is scheduled for Thursday amid a
flare-up in violence. The country battles an economic crisis
with inflation running at almost 30%, a weak currency and a
government that will have to navigate a recovery under a $3
billion International Monetary Fund bailout that runs out in
April. Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif is considered the
front-runner with his main rival, former premier Imran Khan,
jailed and barred from running. 
    Voters in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy
heads to an election on Feb. 14, with front-runner Prabowo
Subianto expected to clinch victory. 
    Meanwhile, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who calls
himself the "World's Coolest Dictator", looks set for a
landslide win on Sunday, despite a constitutional bar on
immediate re-election, voter worries about the economy, and
criticism of his draconian crackdown on civil and human rights. 
  

 (Compiled by Amanda Cooper; Graphics by Pasit Kongkunakornkul,
Prinz Magtulis, Sumanta Sen, Vineet Sachdev and Kripa ; Editing
by Tomasz Janowski)
