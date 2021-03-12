Companies

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Week of the central banks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

1/ TIME TO PUSH BACK? After a stunning selloff in U.S. Treasuries took benchmark 10-year yields above 1.6%, the highest in a year, the March 16-17 Federal Reserve meeting will be watched closely for hints policymakers are concerned about yields, asset bubbles and inflation.

    March 12 (Reuters) -     1/ TIME TO PUSH BACK?
    After a stunning selloff in U.S. Treasuries took benchmark
10-year yields above 1.6%, the highest in a year, the March
16-17 Federal Reserve meeting will be watched closely for hints
policymakers are concerned about yields, asset bubbles and
inflation. 
    A repricing of market interest rate expectations to
anticipate a Fed hike as early as late 2022 is at odds with the
Fed's aim of keeping rates unchanged until the end of 2023. The
Fed has appeared unperturbed so far by higher bond yields, but
it may feel it's time to push back against those rate-hike bets.
    It is also expected to release fresh forecasts on economic
growth as vaccines are distributed.
    
- Unfazed by bond market, Fed sets course for sustained, easy
policy [nL2N2L31XK]
    
    2/ MIXING MESSAGES AT BOJ
    The central bank which pioneered yield curve control faces
one of its toughest policy reviews on March 18-19. 
    The Bank of Japan will likely insert clearer guidance in its
statement on what it sees as an acceptable level of fluctuation
in long-term interest rates, according to sources -- a sign it
won't tolerate rises that hurt the economy.
    Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his deputy Masayoshi Amamiya
have sent mixed messages on loosening the 10-year yield target
band. Higher yields would acknowledge a global move higher but
might spur unintended worries about policy tightening. 
    Given a nascent economic recovery, the BOJ may even suggest
scope for more negative short-term rates. In the midst of this,
financial year-end flows back into yen are accelerating. A
currency rally will add to the BOJ's headaches.
  
- BOJ to offer clearer guidance on acceptable yield moves
-sources [nL1N2LA0NV]
- Global bond rout puts BOJ's yield curve control in
spotlight[nL3N2L107S]

    3/BOE, NORGES BANK TOO
    Thursday brings central bank meetings in Britain and Norway.
    The Bank of England is not seen unveiling additional policy
easing despite concerns over the recent spike in borrowing
costs.
    Instead, any action such as upping the BoE's bond-buying
firepower is likely to come later in the year - perhaps in May,
when the next set of economic forecasts emerge.
    With first-quarter GDP data expected to show a near 4% drop
on the back of pandemic-linked lockdowns and Brexit disruptions,
 economic recovery is expected to be gradual. A majority of
economists polled by Reuters expect GDP will take two years to
return to pre-COVID-19 levels. 
    Norges Bank is also tipped to keep rates unchanged but it
may adopt a much more hawkish tone given signs of economic
recovery in Norway, especially in housing.
    
-Bank of England to mull its message on rates after bond market
rout [nL8N2L8475]
    
    4/EMERGING RATES ON RISE 
    In emerging markets, meanwhile, the only way for interest
rates to go may be up. That's the message we might hear from
several central banks over coming days. 
    Most have faced rising inflation pressures for some time but
now they are also confronted by higher U.S. Treasury yields,
which raise borrowing costs for everyone. For oil importers,
Brent crude prices above $70 is an added problem -- all this
while economies are still reeling from the coronavirus impact.  
    Central banks in Brazil and Turkey -- meeting on Wednesday
and Thursday respectively -- are most likely to raise rates.
Markets will also find out on Thursday if Indonesia's
rate-cutting cycle has come to an end. 
    Egypt meanwhile is seen standing pat on Thursday even in the
face of rising commodity prices and inflation nudging higher. 
    
-Brazil inflation tops 5% for first time in four years, rate
hike likely [nL1N2L910Y]   
    
    5/ELECTIONS 
    In the euro area, investors' focus turns to politics.
    The German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and
Rhineland-Palatinate hold elections on Sunday that are seen as a
key test of voter sentiment ahead of national polls in September
which will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as Chancellor.
    The Baden-Wuerttemberg vote is one to watch, since a face
mask procurement scandal has muddied the waters for Merkel's
Christian Democrats, whose leader Armin Laschet hopes to become
the next Chancellor. 
    Then there are Dutch national elections on March 15-17, for
which authorities are relaxing evening curfew rules introduced
to combat the spread of COVID-19. Polls suggest Prime Minister
Mark Rutte's conservative VVD will remain the largest party,
although public support has declined recently over his
coronavirus policies.

- Germany's Laschet faces key electoral test on road to
chancellery - [nL8N2L72PP] 

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Eurodollar futures and Fed hike expectations    https://tmsnrt.rs/3eu0PyR
BOJ balance sheet & yields    https://tmsnrt.rs/3ex7bh5
UK yield    https://tmsnrt.rs/3esqHex
EM central banks rate cuts    https://tmsnrt.rs/329LkoX
COVID-19 vaccinations -- the race is on    https://tmsnrt.rs/3bCGmGA
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Karin Strohecker and Dhara
Ranasinghe in London, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid
in New York and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Dhara
Ranasinghe and  Catherine Evans)
 ((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

Keywords: GLOBAL MARKETS/THEMES (TAKEALOOK)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular