MRTI

GRAPHIC-Taiwan, Japan lead earnings beats for Dec. quarter in Asia

Contributor
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Taiwan, Japan and Indian firms led the earnings beats in the fourth quarter, as they showed a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic bolstered by rising demand for electronic products.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan, Japan and Indian firms led the earnings beats in the fourth quarter, as they showed a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic bolstered by rising demand for electronic products.

Data from Refinitiv Eikon showed that about 80% of Taiwanese and Japanese firms have beaten consensus earnings forecasts in the December quarter, while 71% of Indian firms have topped estimates.

Data showed 34% of the Asian firms have reported their December quarter earnings so far, and they have seen a 47.4% growth in net income from last year.

Sector-wise, 88% of the consumer discretionary firms in Asia have beaten the consensus forecasts in the fourth quarter.

Analysts expect the impact of COVID-19 to be less severe than last year, and a gradual recovery in the global economy to lift regional profits.

Taiwan's exports rose at a record pace in January as its manufacturers benefited from the burgeoning demand from overseas buyers for its electronic products and a recovery in commodity products.

Japan's electronics firm Sony Corp 6758.T raised its full-year profit outlook after the company's operating profit jumped 20% to 359.2 billion in the December quarter, topping consensus estimates of 179 billion yen ($1.69 billion).

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS beat analysts' estimates for profit in the last quarter, as the easing of lockdown restrictions saw more customers return to the carmarker's showrooms.

($1 = 105.6200 yen)

Asia Q4 earnings surpriseshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jsWFb6

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((patturaja.murugaboopathy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRTI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters