GRAPHIC-Taiwan, Japan lead earnings beats for Dec. quarter in Asia

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan, Japan and Indian firms led the earnings beats in the fourth quarter, as they showed a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic bolstered by rising demand for electronic products.

Data from Refinitiv Eikon showed that about 80% of Taiwanese and Japanese firms have beaten consensus earnings forecasts in the December quarter, while 71% of Indian firms have topped estimates.

Data showed 34% of the Asian firms have reported their December quarter earnings so far, and they have seen a 47.4% growth in net income from last year.

Sector-wise, 88% of the consumer discretionary firms in Asia have beaten the consensus forecasts in the fourth quarter.

Analysts expect the impact of COVID-19 to be less severe than last year, and a gradual recovery in the global economy to lift regional profits.

Taiwan's exports rose at a record pace in January as its manufacturers benefited from the burgeoning demand from overseas buyers for its electronic products and a recovery in commodity products.

Japan's electronics firm Sony Corp 6758.T raised its full-year profit outlook after the company's operating profit jumped 20% to 359.2 billion in the December quarter, topping consensus estimates of 179 billion yen ($1.69 billion).

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS beat analysts' estimates for profit in the last quarter, as the easing of lockdown restrictions saw more customers return to the carmarker's showrooms.

($1 = 105.6200 yen)

Asia Q4 earnings surpriseshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jsWFb6

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((patturaja.murugaboopathy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.