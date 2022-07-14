GRAPHIC-Squeezed smelter margins to help aluminium weather weaker demand

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Deteriorating demand and robust supplies have triggered an aluminium price crash and while further losses are possible, they are unlikely to be sustained as squeezed margins prompt smelters to slow ramp ups or cut output.

Soaring inflation, interest rate hikes and COVID restrictions in top producer and consumer China have weakened demand for the metal used in the transport, packaging and construction industries.

Misplaced expectations of disrupted supplies from Russia after it invaded Ukraine are another reason why aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has dropped 40% to $2,350 a tonne since hitting a record high in March.

Russia accounts for about 6% of global aluminium supplies estimated at 70 million tonnes this year.

Meanwhile, China is producing much more aluminium.

"Prices have fallen to levels that would have seen a response in the past," said Citi analyst Max Layton. "Whether it is slowing down ramp ups in China or cuts in Europe, supplies will be tighter."

Citi forecasts a 209,000 tonne aluminium surplus this year and prices averaging $2,500 in the third quarter.

Soaring energy costs have seen European smelters curtail output. Further cuts are likely if energy prices climb further due to the European Union banning Russian coal from August, restricting Russian oil or Russia deciding to reduce gas supplies to the bloc.

"We assume energy crisis related closures of about one million tonnes globally from the fourth quarter to the third quarter of next year, with the distribution likely to be heavily weighted in Europe," Layton said.

Slowing aluminium demand can be seen in the lower premiums consumers pay over the LME price in the physical market.

U.S. duty-paid premiums at $640 a tonne AUPc1 have fallen 30% since April, while in Europe numbers at $574 a tonne EPDc1 are down nearly 7%, but premiums are still up 17% and 97% respectively since early December.

This suggests the market is worried about shortfalls, particularly in Europe, an aluminium trader said, adding that stocks in LME approved warehouses at 21-year lows of 336,850 tonnes was also a concern.

However, consultancy Harbor Aluminum estimates global visible aluminium stocks in exchange warehouses, with producers and in ports and invisible inventories such as those held by commodity traders stand at more than 17 million tonnes.

"Total aluminium inventories are in line with historical averages...they are set to rise as a result of an expected surplus," said Jorge Vasquez, founder of consultancy Harbor Aluminum, which expects a 308,000 tonne surplus this year.

Aluminium uses breakdownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gp3Ewc

Aluminium supply/demand growthhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IPBgWt

Physical market aluminium premiumshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ayAikG

Aluminium priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3o2FUGU

Aluminium market balancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aAaNiH

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kim Coghill)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.