GRAPHIC-Speculative bet or inflation hedge? Bitcoin in the coronavirus crisis

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Bitcoin has fared better than stocks but worse than gold and U.S. Treasuries during the coronavirus pandemic, with investors ascribing its performance to speculative bets and bids to hedge against inflation linked to stimulus measures.

    By Tom Wilson and Ritvik Carvalho
    LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin has fared better than
stocks but worse than gold and U.S. Treasuries during the
coronavirus pandemic, with investors ascribing its performance
to speculative bets and bids to hedge against inflation linked
to stimulus measures. 
    Enthusiasts have laid out numerous narratives for bitcoin as
an investment proposition through its first 12 years - from a
rebel technology set to upend the financial system to a 
groundbreaking payments network; from an uncorrelated asset to a
hedge against inflation-inducing government policies. 
    Here are some charts that illustrate bitcoin's price
performance during the coronavirus pandemic - and offer some
clues as to what is driving investor behaviour.
        
    OUTPERFORMING STOCKS 
    Bitcoin has this year done better than both U.S. and world
stocks, posting a loss of around 5% compared to respective drops
of 13% and 16% for the S&P 500 <.SPX> and MSCI All-Country World
Index <.MIWO00000PUS>.
    Like equities and other riskier assets, bitcoin surged in
the wake of unprecedented stimulus packages launched by
governments and central banks in mid-March to mitigate the
economic damage caused by the coronavirus.
    The cryptocurrency has soared 80% since mid-March, partly
because it offers the chance of quick returns as the stimulus
measures wash into markets, investors and traders said. 
    Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have appealed to investors as
"they can offer a potentially higher risk-reward scenario that
they cannot find in other assets", said Michael Sonnenshein,
managing director of Grayscale, the world's biggest
cryptocurrency asset manager.    
    SAFE HAVEN? MORE AN INFLATION HEDGE, INVESTORS SAY
    Enthusiasts say bitcoin is immune to the impact of
geopolitical tensions or government policy because of its
decentralised nature. Unlike central bank-issued money, miners
competing to solve computer puzzles produce bitcoin. 
    With a supply capped at 21 million, the argument goes, its
scarcity gives it an innate value and shields it from central
banks moves or policies that stoke inflation.
    But in 2020, bitcoin fared worse than traditional safe
havens like gold <XAU=>, up 11%, and U.S. 10-year Treasuries
<US10YT=RR>, gains on which have climbed 14%. On March 12, when
bitcoin crashed 40% to its worst single day since 2013, other
so-called safe havens proved far more resilient. 
    "The idea that it is a safe haven in the manner that gold is
- I don't think recent moves bear that out," said Sui Chung of
CF Benchmarks, a crypto benchmark provider.      
    Bitcoin's gains, some investors say, were driven in part by
bets it can hedge any future inflation caused by government
stimulus measures.
    "It's not just the U.S. story, but more or less every major
government is doing that to a similar magnitude," said Richard
Galvin, of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management.
    "You don't have many options to hedge that risk."     
    BETTING ON PRICE SWINGS 
    Bitcoin's notorious volatility has hobbled its use as a
means of payment and scared off large, long-term investors such
as pension funds - but attracted hedge funds and high-frequency
traders, who make money on short-term price moves. 
    While volatility has gripped markets of all stripes during
the coronavirus crisis, bitcoin's price moves have soared - a
boon for speculative traders who seek to trade on spreads across
multiple platforms, major crypto exchanges say. 
    "You have high-frequency trading firms that trade on the
scent of the spread to make money," said Paolo Ardoino, chief
technology officer at the major Bitfinex exchange, adding that
they are rarely concerned with narratives surrounding bitcoin. 
    "Whether it's milk or potatoes or bitcoin, they would trade
anything - so they really don't care about the philosophical
point of view."   
   SOARING VOLUMES     
   As bitcoin volatility jumped, major cryptocurrency exchanges
saw huge spikes in volume in mid-March. Many investors sold off
bitcoin - like other assets - to raise cash for margin calls,
analysts said.
    Daily volumes at the world's top exchanges jumped to $21.6
billion on March 13, their highest in seven months and among the
highest on record, research firm CryptoCompare said. Trading of
crypto derivatives such as bitcoin futures - often favoured by
high-frequency traders - also climbed in March to its highest on
record. 
 (Reporting by Tom Wilson and Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Nick
Macfie)
