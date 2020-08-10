US Markets

GRAPHIC-Slowly lower: Emerging market central banks cut interest rates for 18th month

Contributors
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

Emerging market central banks continued to cut interest rates in July as policymakers battling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic tried to shore up their economies, though the pace of reductions has slowed down considerably.

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market central banks continued to cut interest rates in July as policymakers battling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic tried to shore up their economies, though the pace of reductions has slowed down considerably.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net eight cuts in July following 16 cuts in June and May each.

July marked the 18th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here.

For a FACTBOX on global central bank rate responses to the coronavirus outbreak, click here:

For a FACTBOX outlining global economic policy response to the crisis, including fiscal policy:

EM central banks keep cutting rates EM central banks keep cutting rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2BZNo96

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic and data reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular