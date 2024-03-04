GRAPHIC-Shrinking surplus suggests end to two-year nickel price slide

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Dwindling surpluses due to tightening supplies and healthy demand from stainless steel mills and China's electric vehicle battery sector mean nickel prices have, after a two-year slide, probably hit the floor.

Nickel CMNI3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit records above $100,000 a metric ton in March 2022 as bets on lower prices were slashed in a move triggered by low stocks in LME approved warehouses and Russian supply angst after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then accelerating output from top producer Indonesia and slowing demand from the battery industry saw nickel prices collapse to three-year lows of $15,840 last November, a level nearly reached again in January. They are now around $17,800.

Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon has cut his forecast for the nickel market surplus to below 40,000 tons for 2024 from more than 100,000 tons previously.

"It's still an oversupplied market, but it looks increasingly likely that we have seen the low point for nickel prices in this cycle."

Lennon expects robust growth in stainless production of 5.5% this year from 2023 to boost demand for lower grade nickel pig iron (NPI), mostly produced from Indonesian ore. Stainless mills, mostly in China, account for two-thirds of global nickel consumption.

Meanwhile, analysts say nickel destocking by electric vehicle battery makers is ending and forecasts are for demand growth from this sector, amounting to 16% of global consumption.

On the supply side, nickel's price drop has squeezed margins and producers have slashed output to the tune of around 250,000 tons last year.

"Announced production cuts, possible reassessment of some current production lower and robust stainless steel all point to smaller near term surpluses," said Jay Tatum, portfolio manager at Valent Asset Management.

Output concerns have been reinforced by delays in issuing mining permits for nickel ore in Indonesia, which produced more than half of global supplies estimated at around 3.4 million metric tons in 2023.

However, expectations are for Indonesia to issue licences equivalent to last year's 200-205 million tons of nickel ore by the end of March.

"The shortage of ore could continue," Lennon said.

"What has gone uncommented on is that the government appears, so far at least, not to be issuing higher 2024 licences than in 2023 to accommodate a (market) projected 2024 10-15% rise in Indonesian production."

Nickel consumption breakdown -Macquarie https://tmsnrt.rs/3PtnoFV

Nickel price https://tmsnrt.rs/4c2JkRy

Nickel ore inventory in China https://tmsnrt.rs/48EEqas

Nickel market balance Macquarie https://tmsnrt.rs/49XoUaR

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Anil D'Silva)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.