GRAPHIC-Shell plans show steep curve ahead for carbon offset market

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L has set forth plans for nature-based carbon offsets, derived from forestry and soil stewardship projects, which outstrip the entire global market in its current form, as do its carbon capture and storage (CCS) capacity aims.

Shell on Thursday announced its plans to deal with the residual greenhouse gas emissions in its business as it aims to become a net zero company

The plans illustrated a big discrepancy between the targets and the current offset markets and CCS capacity

Shell plans to pass on the cost to customers willing to pay a premium to offset emissions from the fuel they buy

It also plans to sell CCS as a service to other greenhouse gas emitters

Rivals including BP BP.L also see carbon offsets as growth market but have not given details on targeted volumes

Greenpeace said bigger cuts in oil and gas production would be better than offsets for emissions

