US Markets
SPX

GRAPHIC-Say goodbye to the shortest bear market in S&P 500 history

Contributors
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Reuters
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Well, that was quick! The S&P 500's record closing high on Tuesday confirmed that the coronavirus-fueled bear market of 2020 was by far the shortest ever.

By one commonly used definition, a new bull market in the S&P 500 began when the index bounced from its March 23 low, supported by trillions of dollars in stimulus from U.S. policymakers that boosted hopes of a recovery from the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Wall Street's dramatic bounce over the next five months saw the S&P gain some about 55% in the face of widespread economic devastation and a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in parts of the United States.

In June, the Nasdaq became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to reclaim all-time highs, powered by gains in the shares of big technology-related companies that prospered during COVID-19 lockdowns, including Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O.

Commonly defined as a drop of 20% or more from a peak, the S&P 500 has seen about a dozen bear markets, or near-bear markets since the late 1960s, in most cases accompanied by a recession.

While 2020's bear market was the S&P 500's shortest-lived, it still packed a punch. The index fell 34% from its February high to its March low, just slightly below its average bear market loss of 37%.

However, declines in the index's most recent bear market were not as deep as its two previous downturns. The 2009 bear market following the financial crisis destroyed 57% of the S&P 500's value, while the Wall Street slump in 2002 following the implosion of the dot-com bubble eliminated almost half of its value.

GRAPHIC: Barely therehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h6z7Xm

GRAPHIC: Deep dive https://tmsnrt.rs/2CoPuzA

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record closing high, regaining pre-COVID level

(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX AMZN NFLX IXIC SPY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular