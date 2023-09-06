GRAPHIC-Resurgent nuclear calms French winter power market

By Forrest Crellin

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Fears over a repeat of last year's low nuclear availability in France during the winter have eased and power demand is set to remain subdued, bringing French forward power prices further down towards more stable German levels on Wednesday.

Nuclear availability in France fell to a 30-year low in 2022 after a stress corrosion problem took a swathe of reactors offline, compounding the struggles of neighboring countries who had to cope with reduced gas flow from Russia.

In the early months of 2023, worries persisted that the nuclear supply problems would continue, but availability gradually improved over the course of the year, falling in line with operator EDF's target of 300 to 330 terawatt-hours (TWh).

The fall in prices is directly linked to more confidence in nuclear availability, as the market has seen a decent ramp up in the last few weeks, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said.

To date, 11 of the 16 reactors most sensitive to stress corrosion have been repaired, and four more are expected to be fixed by the end of the year.

The bosses of France's main energy companies EDF EDF.PA and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have also previously said that supplies will be significantly less strained this winter than the last, but prices were likely to remain high.

Power demand - which also dropped significantly in 2022 as industries lowered production to cope with high prices - is similarly expected to remain lower than in the pre-crisis years, taking further pressure off of electricity production.

"The major risk factor in winter is the temperature risk... which is lower in absolute terms, simply because the consumption has shifted lower," LSEG analyst Nathalie Gerl said.

The sharpest fall in the contract premium has been recorded for the first quarter of 2024, which has fallen to 148.75 euros ($159.70) per megawatt-hour (MWh), down by more than two-thirds of its height of 460 euros recorded in April. TRFRBQH4

Analysts agree that the collapse in price is due to the improved nuclear availability projections and demand savings, with some saying it can still fall further.

"The 1Q24 contract is still inflated by risk premium and, therefore, has the potential to drop by a further 10-15% before the end of the year," ICIS analyst Luca Urbanucci said.

The contract for the fourth quarter of 2023, which covers the first winter months, has seen a similar sharp fall over this period, reaching a fresh low on Wednesday. TRFRBQZ3

Finally, the extreme price volatility last year in spot contracts has not resurfaced in 2023, giving market participants some confidence that we will not see as much extreme volatility going forward, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

"The effect of this is a lower price premium for power, and since the price premium for France was considered higher than for Germany, this resulted in a closing between the markets," Ronningen added.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

French nuclear availability is expected to improve in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3LdxuIz

French power consumption forecast for coming winter https://tmsnrt.rs/3Le9YLw

The gap between the French and German 1Q24 power contracts has shrunk https://tmsnrt.rs/3R46vTI

The French fourth quarter 2023 contract has fallen in recent months https://tmsnrt.rs/460arZP

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

