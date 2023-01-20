GRAPHIC-Plentiful nickel supplies for electric vehicle industry

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle makers don't need to worry about nickel supplies because accelerating production in Indonesia means the world is heading for years of surpluses, which will keep prices subdued.

Nickel CMNI3, a key material in batteries for electric vehicles, ended 2022 up nearly 45% from 2021 due to shortages and volatility created by a trading fiasco on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in March.

But growing fast are supplies of Indonesian nickel, used mainly by stainless steel mills in top consumer China, but increasingly important for batteries.

"The bottom line is you don't need to worry about nickel supplies if you make electric vehicles," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Andrew Mitchell.

Most Indonesian production is nickel pig iron (NPI) made from a low grade ore. This ore can also be used to make matte, which is then converted into battery chemicals or metal.

Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon estimates NPI supplies at nearly 1.57 million tonnes this year or 47% of the total at 3.28 million tonnes. Lennon expects surpluses of 125,000 tonnes and 112,000 tonnes this year and in 2024, respectively.

Indonesia also has new high pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants that produce mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a nickel product also used to make battery chemicals.

Matte and MHP are being used to substitute nickel stored in LME registered warehouses, most of which is bagged briquette MNI-BBRI-TOT, easily crushed into small particles and dissolved in sulphuric acid to make sulphate for batteries.

"The requirement for LME nickel for dissolving went to nearly zero towards the end of last year," Lennon said. "The discount at the end of December for NPI against LME nickel was around $10,000."

LME nickel ended 2022 at $30,048 a tonne. It was around $29,000 a tonne on Friday.

Robust demand from battery makers was behind the 80% drop in LME nickel stocks MNISTX-TOTAL to 14-year lows last November. But consumption has since dropped and stocks are holding above 50,000 tonnes. Demand is unlikely to recover as persistently large discounts for NPI encourage matte production.

"Stainless is the only market for NPI. There's no revenue in NPI if stainless doesn't want it," Mitchell said.

Also expected to contribute to surpluses for nickel metal are plans by China's Tsingshan Holding Group and others to use copper plants to produce nickel metal.

Nickel stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3J5QXe3

Nickel market balanceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ktFU46

Nickel priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XEkKyo

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kim Coghill)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.