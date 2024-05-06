News & Insights

Graphic Packaging To Sell $500 Mln Aggregate Principal Amount Of Its Senior Notes Due 2032

May 06, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, has initiated a private offering to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, due 2032.

The company stated that the offering is made in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, subject to market and other conditions.

The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by Parent and Field Container Queretaro (USA), L.L.C., as well as by any of Graphic Packaging's other current and future significant domestic subsidiaries.

Graphic Packaging plans to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its domestic senior secured revolving credit facility, to cover fees and expenses related to the offering of the Senior Notes, and for general corporate purposes.

The Senior Notes and their guarantees will be exclusively offered and sold to individuals deemed qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

The Note's offer or sale in the United States is prohibited without registration or an exemption from registration requirements.

