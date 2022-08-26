Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Graphic Packaging Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Graphic Packaging Holding boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$0.79 to US$0.93, in the last year. This amounts to a 18% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Graphic Packaging Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to US$8.4b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:GPK Earnings and Revenue History August 26th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding.

Are Graphic Packaging Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Graphic Packaging Holding has a market capitalisation of US$7.2b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$75m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Graphic Packaging Holding, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.2m.

Graphic Packaging Holding's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$7.3m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Graphic Packaging Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Graphic Packaging Holding is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Graphic Packaging Holding, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Graphic Packaging Holding has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Although Graphic Packaging Holding certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.