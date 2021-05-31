Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Graphic Packaging Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$561m ÷ (US$7.7b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Graphic Packaging Holding has an ROCE of 8.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

NYSE:GPK Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Graphic Packaging Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 8.7%. However it looks like Graphic Packaging Holding might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Graphic Packaging Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 46% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

