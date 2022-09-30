Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of January to $0.10. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.0%, which is below the industry average.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Graphic Packaging Holding is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 174.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:GPK Historic Dividend September 30th 2022

Graphic Packaging Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Graphic Packaging Holding has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Graphic Packaging Holding definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Graphic Packaging Holding will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Graphic Packaging Holding has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

