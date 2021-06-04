Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.075

The board of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of July, with investors receiving US$0.075 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Graphic Packaging Holding was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 53.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Graphic Packaging Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:GPK Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

It is great to see that Graphic Packaging Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2015 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.30. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Graphic Packaging Holding has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 3.7% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. If Graphic Packaging Holding is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we think Graphic Packaging Holding is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

