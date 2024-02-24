Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 30.50

The average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been revised to 30.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 28.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from the latest reported closing price of 26.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.32%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 360,489K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 12,592K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,208K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,513K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,681K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 85.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,601K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,585K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,952K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,817K shares, representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 82.00% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.