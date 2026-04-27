Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Price Target Decreased by 12.28% to 14.82

The average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been revised to $14.82 / share. This is a decrease of 12.28% from the prior estimate of $16.89 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.34% from the latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an decrease of 456 owner(s) or 51.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.10%, an increase of 63.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.97% to 333,686K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 19,513K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,139K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 20.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 19,236K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,457K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 18,704K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,730K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 23.62% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 12,812K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,648K shares , representing an increase of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 68.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,760K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,222K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 23.20% over the last quarter.

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