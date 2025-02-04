GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING Earnings Results: $GPK Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING ($GPK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, missing estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $2,095,000,000, missing estimates of $2,182,440,219 by $-87,440,219.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING insiders have traded $GPK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P DOSS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $8,434,425 .

. MICHAEL JAMES FARRELL (EVP, Mills Division) sold 25,900 shares for an estimated $750,841

CHARLES D LISCHER (SVP & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $355,800

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

