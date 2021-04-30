Graphic Packaging Holding Company Just Missed EPS By 23%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.19, some 23% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$1.6b. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:GPK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Graphic Packaging Holding's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.89b in 2021. This would be a modest 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 45% to US$1.23. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$20.92, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Graphic Packaging Holding analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Graphic Packaging Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 5.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Graphic Packaging Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding that you need to take into consideration.

