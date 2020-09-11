Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GPK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.85, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPK was $13.85, representing a -18.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.95 and a 33.11% increase over the 52 week low of $10.41.

GPK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). GPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports GPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.35%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

