Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that GPK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.15, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPK was $20.15, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.56 and a 31.18% increase over the 52 week low of $15.36.

GPK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). GPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports GPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.28%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gpk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

