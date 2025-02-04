Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. (GPK) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $138.00 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $196.00 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. reported adjusted earnings of $179.00 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $2.095 billion from $2.249 billion last year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $138.00 Mln. vs. $196.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $2.095 Bln vs. $2.249 Bln last year.

FY25 Sales Estimate $8.7 Bln to $8.9 Bln

FY25 EPS Estimate $2.53 - $2.78

