Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 30, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. (GPK) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $190 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. reported adjusted earnings of $183 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $2.237 billion from $2.392 billion last year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $190 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.237 Bln vs. $2.392 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 - $2.85

