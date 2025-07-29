Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. (GPK) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $104 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $2.20 billion from $2.24 billion last year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $8.4 - $8.6 Bln

