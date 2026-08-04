Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. Announces Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. (GPK) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $24 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. reported adjusted earnings of $41 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $2.188 billion from $2.204 billion last year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.188 Bln vs. $2.204 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.4 B To $ 8.6 B

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