Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Acquire Stake in GPIP for $250M

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK announced yesterday that it will acquire a part of Memphis, TN-based International Paper Company’s (IP) minority interest in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC (“GPIP”). The transaction has been valued at $250 million.



Based in Delaware, GPIP — a limited liability company — is a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging.



It is worth noting here that Graphic Packaging’s share price increased 1.9% yesterday, closing the trading session at $14.71.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, Graphic Packaging will purchase 17.4 million partnership units of GPIP from International Paper. This $250-million stake acquisition will enhance Graphic Packaging’s interest in the above-mentioned limited liability company by 4.4 percentage points to 85.5%.



Notably, Graphic Packaging intends on financing the stake buyout with funds raised from revolving credit facility and available cash.



In January 2020, the company carried out a similar transaction, wherein it purchased 15.1 million partnership units of GPIP from International Paper. The transaction was worth $250 million and increased Graphic Packaging’s stake in GPIP by 3.3 percentage points.

Graphic Packaging’s Inorganic Initiatives

The company believes in acquiring businesses to improve its product lines and market exposure.



In April 2020, Graphic Packaging, through Graphic Packaging International, LLC, acquired Greif, Inc’s GEF Consumer Packaging Group business for $85 million. Also, Graphic Packaging acquired Quad/Graphics, Inc.’s QUAD folding carton facility in January 2020. The transaction value was $40 million.

Zacks Rank, Estimate Trend and Price Performance

With a market capitalization of $4.1 billion, Graphic Packaging currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 13.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.2%.









Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been raised by 9.4% to $1.05 for 2020 and by 7.8% to $1.11 for 2021 in the past 60 days. On a year-over-year basis, estimates suggest growth of 20.7% for 2020 and 6% for 2021.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Another Stock That Warrants a Look

Another top-ranked stock in the industry is Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 28.81%.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.