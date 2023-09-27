Graphic Packaging (GPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed at $22.16, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the packaging company had gained 0.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 8.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 1.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.89% and +3.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Graphic Packaging is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Graphic Packaging has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.55, which means Graphic Packaging is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GPK has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

