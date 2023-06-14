Graphic Packaging (GPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed the most recent trading day at $25.82, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 2.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Graphic Packaging is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion, up 6.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $10 billion, which would represent changes of +30.04% and +5.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Graphic Packaging currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Graphic Packaging's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

Meanwhile, GPK's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

