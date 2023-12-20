Graphic Packaging (GPK) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Graphic Packaging (GPK) reached $24.58, with a -0.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had gained 10.12% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Graphic Packaging will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.95%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.4 billion, showing a 0.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

GPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.32% and +1.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Graphic Packaging is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Graphic Packaging is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.2.

We can also see that GPK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

