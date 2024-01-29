Graphic Packaging (GPK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Graphic Packaging (GPK) ended the recent trading session at $25.91, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.76% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

The packaging company's shares have seen an increase of 5.27% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Graphic Packaging in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 16.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.42 billion, up 1.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. Currently, Graphic Packaging is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Graphic Packaging is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.87.

It is also worth noting that GPK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

